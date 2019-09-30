Take the pledge to vote

Fans Are Enchanted by Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelganger, See Pics

Pictures of a photographer from Jordan, who bears a striking resemblance to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, are going viral on social media. Check them out here.

September 30, 2019
Fans Are Enchanted by Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelganger, See Pics
Image of Shah Rukh Khan and his lookalike Akram al-Issawi

After Katrina Kaif, Rihanna, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan and other major international stars, Shah Rukh Khan too has found himself a doppelgänger. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared several images of a photographer from Jordan, who shares a striking resemblance with the Bollywood star.

In the images shared by the Instagram handle of Viral, Akram al-Issawi can be seen posing like SRK, as he gets dressed up in formal attire for a photoshoot. The resemblance between the two was so much so that even hardcore fans mistook him for SRK.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Family Members Listed as Directors in a UK-based Fictional Firm

One user commented on the pic writing, "He is soo much like srk," while another one wrote, "Srk look alike."

freepressjournal.in reported that one fan gave more details about Akram al-Issawi, saying that he knows he looks like Shah Rukh and even gave an interview to Al Arabiya about it in 2018. He said that he appreciates that he looks like the actor but doesn’t like the word ‘lookalike’.

Check out Akram al-Issawi's viral pics on social media here:

We wonder if SRK knows about his doppelganger from Jordan.

