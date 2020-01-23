Fans Are Impressed with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's New Love Aaj Kal Track 'Shayad'

The upcoming film Love Aaj Kal’s latest track Shayad was released on Wednesday, January 22. Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics of the soulful track was penned by Irshad Kamil.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who will play a double-role in the romantic-drama, took to Instagram to share the track. He wrote, “Na chahiye kuch, tum se zyaada, tumse kam nahi…(I don’t want anything more or less than your companionship) How perfectly this line suits every Pritam + Arijit + Irshad Kamil + Imtiaz Ali composition! My Fav song #Shayad Out now!”

Netizens fell in love with the track and hailed its heartfelt lyrics across social media platforms. Commenting on Kartik’s post, a user wrote, “One of the best songs I have ever heard!” “This was amazing!” wrote another.

Here’s how fans on Twitter reacted to the song:

Guyz i just played the #zoeveer song on my guitar....!! What a song ❤️❤️ #arijitsingh Sir we love uh ❤️❤️ please click and share this version with everyone who is connected with this new song #Shayad ❤️❤️ Please if uh liked even 1% — jerry mehta (@jerrymehta2) January 22, 2020

The Love tune of #ZoeVeer , Bhot Sundar gana hai & you all acted so well ,listening on Loop #Shayad — SarTik ♡ (@Day_dreamer11) January 22, 2020

Beautiful song. now i feel love aajkal 2 is going to be more beautiful and romantic than love aajkal 1. Best wishes — Maira07 (@Maira0713) January 22, 2020

My first favourite song of the year ... — Ekta (@Ekta48572995) January 22, 2020

What an absolutely brilliant acting in this song by you. Too good. — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 22, 2020

Such a beautiful song.And your chemistry with sara is amazing — Divyalakshmi (@Divyala59030574) January 22, 2020

The song, which is currently trending #2 on YouTube, has garnered more than 12 million views and over 14,000 comments.

Fans even went on to compare the latest track with the official trailer. “This song clearly portrays the acting skills of Sara and Kartik! Guess the trailer was not edited properly,” a user said.

Love Aaj Kal is the reboot of the 2009 rom-com of the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The Imtiaz Ali directorial, which will be released this Valentine’s Day, stars Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles.

