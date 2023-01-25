Fans Are in a Frenzy After They Spot This Actor in the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser

Salman Khan is back to action with his new avatar for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser for the much-awaited movie was released with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan today in the theatres. Apart from the hype of the movie, fans are now ecstatic as they spotted Telegu star, Daggubati Venkatesh in the Farhad Samji movie, and his glimpse has left his fandom thrilled and wanting to see more of him.

The theatres were filled with cheers as the audience witnessed Bollywood’s two biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. The teaser of Salman’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been patched with Pathaan, which hit the theatres today. This was a strategic move to create hype and a unique experience for the audience and is touted to be ‘theatres first’ as the digital release of the teaser is scheduled for 4 pm today.

The crowd can be seen cheering loudly, and we can see a quick glimpse of Telugu fame Daggubati Venkatesh, aka, Victory Venkatesh alongside Pooja Hedge and Bhoomika Chawla in the temple scene walking with flowers in his hands.

A user wrote, “Victory Venkatesh has an important role in the upcoming Salman Khan movie”.https://twitter.com/VenkySaketh143/status/1618078889426956290?s=20&t=pwvOx3Q4QfbdzD02pt8W2A

Meanwhile, Venkatesh announced his upcoming movie titled Saindhav. This movie will see him collaborating with Sailesh Kolanu for the first time. Sharing the poster he captioned it, “My next is a very special film. Here's Saindhav”.

Daggubati Venkatesh was last featured in the Telugu movie F3. He made his debut in Bollywood in 1993 with the film Anari. Later he was seen in Taqdeerwala. Salman Khan-fronted Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark his comeback to Bollywood after 28 years making it his third film.

Talking about the movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Bachchhan Paandey director, Farhad Samji. The movie is backed by Salma Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films Production. The highly-anticipated movie stars Salman Khan opposite Pooja Hegde, Bhoomika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari and many others. The movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here