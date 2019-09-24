Fans Are Loving Anil Kapoor's 'Don't Care' Attitude in Throwback Pic

Anil Kapoor who still looks young and handsome at 62 took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of himself that left many surprised as well as shocked. The Naayak actor posted a picture of himself dressed in a shirt and a pair of denims and yes the picture is from his young days when he still have not got moustache. He captioned the throwback picture, "Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!" The actor, who is father to daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, did not reveal when and where the picture was taken.

Anil Kapoor completed his post with an inspirational note that read, "Hard work, confidence and taqdeer (destiny) will get you where conventional attitudes can't."

Small eyes, skinny arms, too much hair...Don't care!Hard work, confidence & taqdeer will get you where conventional attitudes can't 😉📸 Nath Gupta pic.twitter.com/gCvNQLlZ5z — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Since being posted the tweet has received over 6K likes. Fans of Anil Kapoor reacted to his throwback picture with funny comments. “Sir ye aapke pichhle janam ka pic hai kya (sir is this you pic from a previous incarnation)?,” asked one.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has shared screen with Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also commented on the throwback picture. He wrote, "There is no one like you sir. The one and only @AnilKapoor.”

Director Shekhar Kapoor too commented, saying: “And huge amounts of attitude!”

Anil Kapoor keeps on positing his old and latest images on social media. His Instagram is filled with memories from the past. Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his childhood where he is seen with his mother.

Anil Kapoor has also shared a picture from his Woh Saat Din, the film released in 1983 and has changed his life. "I had been working ...Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and Woh Saat Din was that chance! A life changing moment and role. Since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do," the actor tweeted.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Malang, Pagalpanti and Takht. He was last seen on the big screen in Total Dhamaal.

