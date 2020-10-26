Fans are Loving Kajal Aggarwal’s Dussehra Pictures with Fiancé Gautam Kitchlu

Singham famed actress Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures with her fiancé Gautam Kitchlu on the festive occasion of Dussehra. She took to Instagram to share these pictures where the soon-to-be wed couple are looking adorable.

The two are wearing traditional attires — Kajal can be seen in a blue lehenga while Gautam is wearing a black kurta churidar set.

Sharing three pictures in the post, Kajal wrote, “Happy Dussehra from us to you!” She tagged her fiancé Gautam in the post and used the hashtag #kajgautkitched, merging their names together.

Comments started pouring in on Kajal’s photos after friends and fans saw her picture with Gautam. Sriram Rayabaram, Kajal’s coach, said, “Stay Blessed forevermore. Happiest Coach I'm.” To his comment, the soon-to-be bride responded with heart emojis.

Kajal’s friend Sejal Mangal Aggarwal commented, “My favourite couple.” In her response, Kajal tagged Sejal’s husband and said that the two are the favourite couple of Kajal and Gautam. Actor Lakshmi Manchu wished the couple a happy Dussehra and wished them happiness.

The actress will marry businessperson Gautam in a small ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. Kajal had announced the same via her Instagram handle almost 2 weeks ago. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal, who is an actress too, had shared pictures from Kajal’s bridal shower after the latter confirmed her engagement with Gautam.

Since the wedding announcement, it is the second time that Kajal has shared their pictures. Earlier, she had posted their pictures together in her Instagram stories.

Last week, Kajal shared a short video titled ‘shaadi vanity’ where we can see her engagement ring, studded with a solitaire.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen next in Live Telecast, a web series which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Speaking about her role in the web series, Kajal said, “One should be very versatile as an actor. In movies, we can only do so much, but in web series, you can push the envelope,” reported The Indian Express.