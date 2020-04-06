MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Fans are Loving KGF Star Yash's Daughter in New Video, Watch Here

As Yash participated in PM Modi's call to light lamps for nine minutes on Sunday, the actor shared an adorable video of his daughter Arya.

Like most of the people, KGF star Yash took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 Baje 9 minute initiative on Sunday. Sharing a clip on Instagram, Yash wrote, "In this time of darkness... let's light the lamp of Unity. Remember, Nation comes first! Jai Hind (sic)."

As the video begins, Yash’s little munchkin Arya can be seen getting t0o close to a lit diya. To which, the dotting dad, who was behind the lens, can be heard saying “no...no...no...no” and suddenly someone pulls the toddler back. Clapping her hands in the video, Arya looks adorable.

Take a look at the video:

Other celebrities who took part in this activity included Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, Esha Deol etc among many other renowned names of Bollywood, Tollywood industries.

Yash will now be seen in the much-awaited and talked about film KGF: Chapter 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. As of now, the released date of the film is supposed to be October 23.

