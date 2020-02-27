Fans are Loving Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Look, See Twitter Reactions

Singer Lady Gaga is set to release her first pop single in three years, Stupid Love, on Friday.

The singer, who won her first best original song Oscar for Shallow from her debut movie A Star Is Born in 2019, made the announcement on Twitter.

"'Stupid Love'. The new single by Lady Gaga out Friday," Gaga posted alongside a picture of a billboard featuring song's title splashed across a picture of bright pink lips.

“STUPID LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE BY LADY GAGA

OUT FRIDAY AT MIDNIGHT ET #LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Gaga also unveiled the first look from Stupid Love on midnight Thursday. Fans are loving it already and cant wait for the track to be out on Friday later. Stupid Love first look sees Gaga in pink shade with a dramatic, metallic costume as she poses in a close-up shot. Gaga's look may also remind one of Power Rangers theme as she looks vibrant and enchanting in her avatar.

Check out a few Twitter reactions to Gaga's Stupid Love first look below:

not sure if we should fight this monster or stan this monster⚡️ — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) February 26, 2020

you’re really not letting any of us breathe, the slayage ma’am what in the #stupidlove is going awnn

pic.twitter.com/i6IOqcyiL2 — sean (@thehausofsean) February 26, 2020

CHROMATICA IS COMING AND WE’RE READY FOR THAT pic.twitter.com/puqTwb9g4c — Gaga Gothic (@fsogaga) February 26, 2020

MOTHER MONSTER IS BACK LITTLE MONSTERS YASSSS ‍♂️ PAWS UP!!!! #StupidLove #LG6 pic.twitter.com/Ak14Iofa6v — Onur NKFC ❤️Lady Gaga (@onuregaga) February 26, 2020

Gaga, 33, dropped her last solo LP, Joanne, in October 2016 and supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The singer had told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that she had begun work on a new album.

The title of Gaga's sixth album has not been announced yet.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @News18Movies for more