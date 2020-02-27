English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Fans are Loving Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Look, See Twitter Reactions

Lady Gaga unveiled the official first look of single 'Stupid Love' from LG6. Her first pop single in three years releases later on Friday.

  February 27, 2020
Singer Lady Gaga is set to release her first pop single in three years, Stupid Love, on Friday.

The singer, who won her first best original song Oscar for Shallow from her debut movie A Star Is Born in 2019, made the announcement on Twitter.

"'Stupid Love'. The new single by Lady Gaga out Friday," Gaga posted alongside a picture of a billboard featuring song's title splashed across a picture of bright pink lips.

Meanwhile, Gaga also unveiled the first look from Stupid Love on midnight Thursday. Fans are loving it already and cant wait for the track to be out on Friday later. Stupid Love first look sees Gaga in pink shade with a dramatic, metallic costume as she poses in a close-up shot. Gaga's look may also remind one of Power Rangers theme as she looks vibrant and enchanting in her avatar.

Check out a few Twitter reactions to Gaga's Stupid Love first look below:

Gaga, 33, dropped her last solo LP, Joanne, in October 2016 and supported the studio set with a world tour and a Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The singer had told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that she had begun work on a new album.

The title of Gaga's sixth album has not been announced yet.

(With inputs from PTI)

