Fans Can't Stop Swooning Over Kareena Kapoor as Video of Actress Rehearsing 'Halkat Jawani' Surfaces Online

Ever since actress Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted on social media, her fan following has seen an impressive buildup.

Now, Kareena’s Insta family has recently found an old video where she is seen doing dance practice with her team. In the clip, Kareena looks gorgeous prepping in front of the mirror for her popular dance item, Halkat Jawani from the 2012 film Heroine.

The Tashan actress is wearing a black spaghetti top and tights with hair tied in a ponytail as seen in the post shared by a fan page on Instagram.

A few days ago, Kareena shared her sister, Karisma Kapoor’s photo on the photo-sharing platform. The throwback is pulled out from their family album where we see the sister duo posing for the camera with grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. Bebo’s cousins, Ranbir and Riddhima are also squeezing in the frame.

As she dropped this rare nostalgic image on her feed, she quipped, “We've discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family (sic)."

Amid lockdown, Kareena is seizing some fulfilling moments with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. She uploaded a charming image of herself wearing a special handmade souvenir made by none other than the three-year-old.

As the proud mommy shared the post with the adorable hashtag QuaranTimDiaries, she wrote, “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan (sic)."

