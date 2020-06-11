Fans Asked Sidharth Malhotra to Describe Kiara Advani in One Word, Here's Actor's Response

Sidharth Malhotra recently engaged in an interactive session on social media. He started an “Ask me Anything” session on Instagram and shared a few Q&A on his stories.

Sidharth, who will be working with Kiara in his upcoming film, was asked to describe his co-star in one word. Responding to the fan's request, Sidharth’s shared his reply and wrote "Shershaah."

The war action film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth will play the army captain’s identical brother and will be seen in dual roles. Jaaved Jaffrey, Shiv Panditt and Himmanshoo A. The project went on floors in May last year and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Meanwhile, the Marjaavaan actor also appeared during Kiara’s Instagram Live session in April. He left a comment, "Thank you for this lovely chat" to which the Kabir Singh actress replied saying, “Thanks Sidharth Malhotra, I hope you've been watching this entire chat."

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Ruchi Narain’s digital film, Guilty also starring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir. Next, she has Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb.

The actress has also been roped in for Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She has also signed Indoo Ki Jawani featuring Aditya Seal.

