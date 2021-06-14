Fans Assemble to Support Sebastian Stan After Allegations of Racism

Marvel fans came together to save actor Sebastian Stan, who plays fictional character Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, from the cancel culture last weekend. The actor found himself in a soup after he liked a video on social media where a person was saying that white people should have a free pass to use a derogatory word to refer to people of colour. Following this, the actor was accused of being racist and as critical comments kept piling it seemed the actor would be cancelled by the internet.

The way that I can't mind my own business on Tumblr because I find out that Sebastian Stan decided to like (agree with) a video of a white man saying the n word with his whole chest, shortly after he got dragged for his racist Take A Knee meme. Can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/n5qlnVVpC3— JAY-duh (@ItsJayMone) May 26, 2021

However, Marvel fans displayed their unity and love for the actor after they noticed him in a recent group interview with Variety. Stan made the virtual appearance for the interview with his colleagues from Marvel Cinematic Universe: Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Tom Hiddleston. When asked how playing Bucky had changed things for him in recent years, Stan looked quite worn out and answered wearily that he was just trying to have a life without people commenting on it. Stan’s response clearly showed how the actor was quite affected by all the online criticism he was facing for his double tap on a post.

This compelled several MCU fans to tweet in his support and show how the actor is cherished and “must be protected” at all costs. Many fans expressed their concern regarding Stan’s wellbeing considering his latest public appearance where he shared the cryptic response.

sebastian stan looked so tired on the variety interview, hope he’s ok— εїз (@isastolemyheart) June 10, 2021

Many fans called out the cancel culture and said that the “toxic behaviour” needs to stop. While some called out critics of Stan and tweeted that online hate comments have real effects on people who are subjected to it. Another user expressed their love for the actor and mentioned that Stan should feel the adoration that his fans have for him and not let the negativity get to him.

I just wanna put something out there. Sebastian Stan is like the person keeping me going rn and on the variety talk yesterday he said something that broke my heart. You could hear it in his voice and see it in his eyes that he’s hurt by his so called ‘fans’ trying to cancel him..— Joke Van Schelvergem (@jokevs_) June 10, 2021

Sebastian, just remember that we're here for you. We support you. U are a great man, and that's all matter in this life ♥️#welovesebastianstan pic.twitter.com/JksyPJQZK9— sᴜᴘᴘᴏʀᴛɪɴɢ sᴇʙᴀsᴛɪᴀɴ sᴛᴀɴ (@hiiammichellee) June 10, 2021

The actor was last seen in the MCU series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that is available for streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here