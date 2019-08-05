Fans Believe Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Could be a Secret Sequel to Inception

Warner Bros recently released the teaser of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet, with the screenings of Fast and Furious' spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. While the teaser is yet to released online, fans who have already seen it are theorising that Tenet might be a secret sequel to 2010's Hollywood Blockbuster, Inception.

ComicBook.com reports that the teaser hints at time travel elements and is reportedly set in the same universe as Inception. The title cards also note that the "Time has come for a new protagonist" and the "Time has come for a new mission." Using the word 'time' on the undertones, something which has been a key theme of Inception has got moviegoers draw comparisons between the two films.

While one of the fans wrote, "Far be it for Nolan to jump on the bandwagon of cinematic universes, but what if, just what if the world of time travelling spies of TENET exists in the same world of dream thieves of INCEPTION!" Another tweeted, "Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Maybe Pattinson and Debicki are Leo’s kids in the future."

The teaser and the official description of the film reads as "an action epic involving the world of international espionage"

"Time has come for a new protagonist.""Time has come for a new kind of mission."I'm reading these more as "time" being an actual threat. The approaching "time" being the inciting incident.#Tenet — DYLAN HOANG (@TheDylanHoang) August 1, 2019

Seems like #ChristopherNolan is going to dive further deep into the mind bending Spy-fi genre with #TENET hush .... Hush ... How I know that? Even I don't know.. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/bOKegSIudM — Survi (@PavanSurvi) August 2, 2019

Far be it for Nolan to jump on the bandwagon of cinematic universes, but what if, just what if the world of time travelling spies of TENET exists in the same world of dream thieves of INCEPTION! — Mahek (@DoctorRadiohead) August 3, 2019

So #Tenet is a sequel or universe expansion of Inception right? — Matthew Robinson (@robinsonishyde) August 4, 2019

Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Maybe Pattinson and Debicki are Leo’s kids in the future. pic.twitter.com/Czd5vfjum2 — Shaun Doherty (@Shauner111) August 2, 2019

#Tenet looking more and more the sequel to Inception.#Tenetteaser — You (@usedtobefunnier) August 5, 2019

The report in a website describes the teaser as: "The roughly minute-long first look at Tenet opens on a bullet hole that’s punched through some glass. Behind the glass stands John David Washington’s character. The teaser slam cuts to the words, 'Time has come for a new protagonist.' Washington’s character walks up to examine the glass. The camera tracks him as he moves to the side, revealing more cracks in the glass."

"The teaser then slam cuts to the words, 'Time has come for a new kind of mission.' Then, it reenters on people dressed as swat team members, or perhaps members kind of special operative unit. Quick cuts of Washington in action flash, before the teaser holds on a shot of Washington, with an oxygen mask over his mouth as he slowly breathes. Beneath the trailer is a pulsing, almost wobbling score, with the bass particularly powerful."

The ensemble cast of Tenet is led by John David Washington and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet opens in theaters on July 17, 2020.

