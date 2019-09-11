Fans Call Miley Cyrus and Her Rumoured Girlfriend Kaitlynn 'Power Couple'
Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on August 10 this year.
Image: Instagram/Miley Cyrus
Pop singer Miley Cyrus has recently posted a braless picture on Instagram. More than her look, it was her rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter's comment on it which has grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens. In the snap, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker is seen flaunting her cleavage in an unbuttoned shirt, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Kaitlynn, also a blogger, commented "Dear God" on the picture.
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the blogger's comment, many fans termed Miley and Kaitlynn as "power couple".
One user wrote: "Please treat Miley good. You make her very happy."
Another user wrote: "You are so lucky that you have got Miley as your love."
Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on August 10 this year. The news came hours before photographs surfaced of Miley making out with Kaitlynn in Italy.
