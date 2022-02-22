Fans Call Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s Marriage The ‘Most Real Wedding Of Bollywood’

Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his longtime girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 18. The couple took nuptial vows in the presence of their family and close friends in Himachal Pradesh. Vikrant’s wedding pictures are winning the internet, as fans can’t get enough of the duo’s simple, beautiful, and relatable wedding festivities.

Posting snaps from his wedding, Vikrant wrote, “Sath saalo ka ye safar aaj saat janmo mein badal gaya. Is safar me humara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya (Our seven-year-long journey has turned into a bond for seven lives, thank you for being with us during this journey).”

In the snaps, Vikrant looked handsome dressed in a white sherwani with an off-white turban, while Sheetal looked gorgeous in a traditional red bridal lehenga and traditional gold jewellery.

In the first snap, the couple can be seen looking at each other and sharing a laugh, while the next one is from the wedding festivities, where the bride and groom can be seen taking rounds around the holy fire. The third click is the cutest of the lot, have a look:

The pictures went viral on social media in no time. While fans extended blessings and love for the adorable couple, there were many Instagram users who termed it as “the most real wedding of Bollywood.” Netizens were in love with Vikrant and Sheetal’s simplicity. Previously, actor Yami Gautam was hailed for her relatable bride jig on her wedding to director Aditya Dhar.

Vikrant and Sheetal met in 2015 and soon began dating. They featured together in the first season of the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful.’ In the show, Sheetal essayed the role of Vikrant’s late wife. Later, the couple got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their marriage got delayed.

