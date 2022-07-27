Fans Can Watch J-Hope and TXT's Performance at Lollapalooza 2022 for Free; Check How

The upcoming Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, United States will include top South Korean artist J-Hope from BTS and boy band TXT. For those who will not be attending the event physically, a live stream of their performances will also be organized. According to Weverse, the performance by the two major artists will be streamed for free. What could be better than that?

The report mentions that while the live platform has not announced any specific details regarding its upcoming Lollapalooza stream yet, many Korean fans are rejoicing at the chance to watch J-Hope performing as a solo artist at his first ever major music festival and that too for free. The tweet mentioned, “You don't need any tickets for the plane or the concert. Just be prepared to party! Chicago brought to you by Weverse, wherever you are.”

Watch #jhope of #BTS performing at @lollapalooza, only on Hulu and #Weverse_LIVE FOR FREE!🎵☀️

You don't need any tickets for the plane or the concert. Just be prepared to party! Chicago brought to you by #Weverse, wherever you are!😎 #Enjoy_Lolla_with_Weverse_LIVE #Lolla pic.twitter.com/GLTdIhHVn5 — Weverse (@weverseofficial) July 27, 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 is scheduled to take place from July 28 to July 31 in Grant Park, Chicago. J-Hope will be headlining the festival on Sunday evening at the Bud Light Stage, while TOMORROW x TOGETHER aka TXT will be performing on Saturday at the Solana x Perry's stage.

Watch #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER performing at @lollapalooza, only on #Weverse_LIVE FOR FREE!🎵☀️

You don't need any tickets for the plane or the concert. Just be prepared to party! Chicago brought to you by #Weverse, wherever you are!😎 #Enjoy_Lolla_with_Weverse_LIVE #Lolla pic.twitter.com/hKKQFNmpKW — Weverse (@weverseofficial) July 27, 2022

J-Hope has become the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza. The 28-year-old singer recently came out with his first Studio album titled Jack In The Box. The album comprised ten tracks and the singer also released two music videos for the songs Arson, and MORE.

Meanwhile, the five-member group TXT came out with their fourth mini-album Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child earlier in April. The band consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. The band recently performed in Los Angeles as part of their Act: Love Sick tour.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here