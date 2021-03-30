Fans Can't Believe Millie Bobby Brown Appeared in Gordon Ramsay’s 'Hell’s Kitchen'

Fans were in for a surprise when a video started circulating on TikTok. The caption of this video video uploaded by a fan, which read,"I was watching Hell's Kitchen and I've never seen anyone talk about this." The now viral video from Gordon Ramsays’s popular reality show Hell’s Kitchenhas 17-year-old Stranger Thingsstar Millie Bobby Brown in it. The clip is before the actress got a break as Eleven in the popular series. She was just 10 years old during the appearance on Hell’s Kitchen. Two years later, Netflix’s Stranger Thingshappened.Having already appeared in the British TV series Intruders, Millie has been credited as ‘Millie Brown, Actress’ in the clip from Hell’s Kitchen. Her middle name was not a part of her stage name at that point.In the video, Millie can be seen giggling sweetly as she asks for a toasted cheese sandwich, with the chef asking her if she is from England. A surprised Millie then asks the chef how she knows about it before thanking the owner when she praises her accent. The actress can be seen in her glossy brown hair styled into long curls, which she later famously chopped off for her role in Stranger Things.The clip was a treat for all Stranger Thingsfans, who didn’t refrain from sharing their joy in the comment section. Soon afterit was uploaded, it garnered millions of views and is still going strong. Viewers couldn’t get over her charm and cuteness in the clip and couldn’t stop gushing over her. A user commented,"Awwww OMG she is so little." “She didn't know what was going to happen a year later,” read another comment.Millie was last seen inEnola Holmesalong side Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge. The actress also launched her beauty brand Florence By Mills in2019.