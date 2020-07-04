Fans Can't Get Enough Of Suhana Khan's Cuteness In This Viral Video; Watch Her Pout

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who studies in the US, is currently in Mumbai with family during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She is undoubtedly one of the most awaited star kids on the block.

On Friday, a video of Suhana striking various poses emerged online. In the video, which has now gone viral, Suhana, donning a black crop top, runs a hand through her hair and pouts for the camera. Needless to say, she looks an absolute diva. Last month, she did a photoshoot at her home, and the photographer was none other than her mother Gauri Khan.

Suhana turned 20 in May, but she had to celebrate her birthday at her home, Mannat due to coronavirus lockdown. Giving her Instagram family a sneak peek into her day, Suhana had shared stunning slo-mo videos of herself on the photo-sharing app.

Dressed in a floor-length spaghetti strap dress, Suhana posed for the cameras as swift winds flew through her hair. Posing for a seemingly at-home photoshoot, Suhana looked gorgeous, to say the least.