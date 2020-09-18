Fans Can't Get Enough of This Clip from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's Virtual Reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for a virtual table read session of Fast Times at Ridgemont High along with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf and others. A trailer clip for the same was revealed by the organisers and fans can't seem to wait for the eagerly anticipated reading session to drop.
During the virtual event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce. A rather steamy clip of theirs is going viral on social media and is being showered with affection.
The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone.
The table read is a fundraising event which is being conducted for relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The charity’s proceeds will go toward Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.