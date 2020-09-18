MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fans Can't Get Enough of This Clip from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's Virtual Reunion

Brad Pitt (L), Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt (L), Jennifer Aniston

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt came together to act during the virtual table read session of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' and fans are asking for more.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for a virtual table read session of Fast Times at Ridgemont High along with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Golding, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf and others. A trailer clip for the same was revealed by the organisers and fans can't seem to wait for the eagerly anticipated reading session to drop.

During the virtual event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce. A rather steamy clip of theirs is going viral on social media and is being showered with affection.

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone.

View this post on Instagram

¿#JenniferAniston y #BradPitt juntos otra vez?😱 Si pero no😂, se trata solo de un reencuentro laboral para celebrar el 38 Aniversario de la película #FastTimesatRidgemontHigh (1982) protagonizada por #SeanPenn quién reunió a varios artistas para una lectura virtual del guión y recaudar fondos destinados al #COVID Vía. Facebook CORE ➡️ Síguenos para más noticias @heymovieland . . #SeanPenn #JuliaRoberts #MatthewMcConaughey #MorganFreeman #danecook #henrygolding #jimmykimmel #shialabeouf #jhonlegend #rayliotta #juliarobertssmile #reencuentros #cine #cinema #panamá #Coclé #pty507🇵🇦 #tableread #Friends #emmysawards #bradpittfans #jenniferanistonfan #viralphotos #tbt🔙📸 #hollywood #90s

A post shared by Hey Movie Land 🎬 📺 📚 (@heymovieland) on

The table read is a fundraising event which is being conducted for relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The charity’s proceeds will go toward Penn's nonprofit CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and REFORM Alliance.

Next Story
Loading