Fans Can't Get Over Sania Mirza's 'Most Beautiful' Picture with Son Izhaan
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy in October, last year.
Image courtesy: Sania Mirza/ Instagram
Last year in October, Indian tennis ace player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy. On Monday, Mirza took to social media to share an adorable picture with her son Izhaan.
"My boy ❤️ Thank you @avigowariker for capturing the most beautiful picture .. now you have become my forever and ever fav," she captioned the picture.
Soon after she posted the picture, fans rushed to post comments on her post. While one of the fans wrote, "What a lovely photo! Motherhood has made you even more beautiful. Mashaallah!! Of course the photographer deserves due credit too." Another wrote, "That expression of innocence can melt any .... It's a pity they have to grow up!"
Not only fans but popular names from both sports and film fraternity rushed to the comment section to express love for the mother-son duo. Farah Khan called Izhaan ‘darling boy’, Gauahar Khan wrote ‘Maasha Allah’. While others like Dia Mirza, Sagarika Ghatge and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emoticons.
Sania’s former tennis partner Mahesh Bhupathi and Czech player Lucie Safarova also congratulated Mirza.
However, this is not the first time that Sania posted a picture with her son. She often takes to social media to share adorable moments with Izhaan, who was born on October 30, 2018. Take a look.
