Fans Can't Keep Calm As Ekta Kapoor Drops Hint At Yet Another Collaboration With Hina Khan

Hina Khan may collaborate with TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor again. After playing Komolika in Ekta's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina will likely be seen in an Alt Balaji's web show.

The two happened to spilled the beans on the same when Hina shared a video of her binge-watching Vikrant Massey's popular web series Broken But Beautiful on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "I’ve got my eyes on you, Ekta Kapoor and Alt Balaji."

Ekta was quick to respond. "When will we be lucky to see you on an Alt screen?" Ekta asked Hina.

To which, Hina replied, "At your service always. You know how much I love you." And that's when Ekta dropped the hint at a possible collaboration with the actress.

Ekta commented, "Something worth your while in the plan. You know I love u too. Hope u like what we are planning." (sic)

Needless to say, Hina's fans were super excited on reading her and Ekta's conversation in the comments section. A user wrote, "We can't wait to see Hina on altbalaji screen. Cast her in some romantic or action series." Another wrote, "Please cast her once the lockdown is over."

Meanwhile, Hina has been actively sharing posts from her quarantine diaries. A few days ago, she posted a video of herself mopping the floor. "Since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud kaam karo, I will only cook) And this video is for one purpose only, entertainment... entertainment... entertainment for us and you all," read the caption on the post.

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 andBigg Boss 11. Hina also garnered much love and appreciation for her role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, she quit the show after a few months. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year.