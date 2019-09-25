Fans Can't Keep Calm as Jennifer Winget Prepares Aerial Act for Beyhadh 2, See Pic

Jennifer Winget is set to be back on television with Beyhadh 2. Fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to watch her once again essay the role of vicious Maya. On Wednesday, Jennifer shared pictures of herself prepping up for the promo shoot of season 2 of Beyhadh. In the pictures shared on Twitter and Instagram, the actress is seen performing an aerial act. Reportedly it is for the promo shoot of the television show.

The aerial act is something really challenging for the Bepannah actress as she has never performed such a stunt before. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen wearing grey track pants with a plain black t-shirt. She has kept her hair tied as she is practising the aerial act. The pictures show how rigorously Jennifer is practising for her performance. She captioned the photo, "She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her "Maya"jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain."

Soon after Jennifer Winget posted the images on Twitter and Instagram, comments started pouring in. Here's what fans of Jennifer wrote:

Hats off u girl for ur Hardwork & dedication.U setting a Milestone for everyone to follow u.Keeping rocking my girl💝💝#Beyhadh2 — Sneha_Afrin (@JenamKiDewani) September 25, 2019

It seems #Beyhadh2 is going to be a grandeur affair this time.Jen is going to set the screen on fire this time.Absolute stunner you are ! — Aninda Kar (@AnindaKar7) September 25, 2019

This is explosive Jen😱 your the bomb. pic.twitter.com/VKkk8cp09V — Priyamvadha (@Aurora53906144) September 25, 2019

The Queen is back. — beyhadh2🐇 (@yooxbomm) September 25, 2019

In the first season of Beyhadh, Jennifer was paired opposite Kushal Tandon, and her portrayal as Maya Mehrotra received acclaims and praises from the audience and critics as well.

Shiv Narang, known for his role in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera will be paired opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in Bepannah playing the role of Zoya. She was paired opposite Harshad Chopda, who played Aditya Hooda.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.