1-min read

Fans Can't Keep Calm as Jennifer Winget Prepares Aerial Act for Beyhadh 2, See Pic

Jennifer Winget is set to be back on television with Beyhadh 2. Fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to watch her once again essay the role of vicious Maya.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
Loading...

Jennifer Winget is set to be back on television with Beyhadh 2. Fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to watch her once again essay the role of vicious Maya. On Wednesday, Jennifer shared pictures of herself prepping up for the promo shoot of season 2 of Beyhadh. In the pictures shared on Twitter and Instagram, the actress is seen performing an aerial act. Reportedly it is for the promo shoot of the television show.

The aerial act is something really challenging for the Bepannah actress as she has never performed such a stunt before. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen wearing grey track pants with a plain black t-shirt. She has kept her hair tied as she is practising the aerial act. The pictures show how rigorously Jennifer is practising for her performance. She captioned the photo, "She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her "Maya"jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain."

Soon after Jennifer Winget posted the images on Twitter and Instagram, comments started pouring in. Here's what fans of Jennifer wrote:

In the first season of Beyhadh, Jennifer was paired opposite Kushal Tandon, and her portrayal as Maya Mehrotra received acclaims and praises from the audience and critics as well.

Shiv Narang, known for his role in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera will be paired opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2.

On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in Bepannah playing the role of Zoya. She was paired opposite Harshad Chopda, who played Aditya Hooda.

