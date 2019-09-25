Fans Can't Keep Calm as Jennifer Winget Prepares Aerial Act for Beyhadh 2, See Pic
Jennifer Winget is set to be back on television with Beyhadh 2. Fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to watch her once again essay the role of vicious Maya.
Jennifer Winget is set to be back on television with Beyhadh 2. Fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to watch her once again essay the role of vicious Maya.
Jennifer Winget is set to be back on television with Beyhadh 2. Fans of the actor are waiting with bated breath to watch her once again essay the role of vicious Maya. On Wednesday, Jennifer shared pictures of herself prepping up for the promo shoot of season 2 of Beyhadh. In the pictures shared on Twitter and Instagram, the actress is seen performing an aerial act. Reportedly it is for the promo shoot of the television show.
The aerial act is something really challenging for the Bepannah actress as she has never performed such a stunt before. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen wearing grey track pants with a plain black t-shirt. She has kept her hair tied as she is practising the aerial act. The pictures show how rigorously Jennifer is practising for her performance. She captioned the photo, "She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her "Maya"jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain."
Soon after Jennifer Winget posted the images on Twitter and Instagram, comments started pouring in. Here's what fans of Jennifer wrote:
Hats off u girl for ur Hardwork & dedication.U setting a Milestone for everyone to follow u.Keeping rocking my girl💝💝#Beyhadh2— Sneha_Afrin (@JenamKiDewani) September 25, 2019
It seems #Beyhadh2 is going to be a grandeur affair this time.Jen is going to set the screen on fire this time.Absolute stunner you are !— Aninda Kar (@AnindaKar7) September 25, 2019
Oh my!!! Can't wait to see the crazy "maya" jaal again...go baby 💃 #JenniferWinget #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain— Akhi Nair 💕 (@akhisweetz) September 25, 2019
This is explosive Jen😱 your the bomb. pic.twitter.com/VKkk8cp09V— Priyamvadha (@Aurora53906144) September 25, 2019
The Queen is back.— beyhadh2🐇 (@yooxbomm) September 25, 2019
In the first season of Beyhadh, Jennifer was paired opposite Kushal Tandon, and her portrayal as Maya Mehrotra received acclaims and praises from the audience and critics as well.
Shiv Narang, known for his role in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera will be paired opposite Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2.
On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in Bepannah playing the role of Zoya. She was paired opposite Harshad Chopda, who played Aditya Hooda.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work
- Everything You Need to Know About Indonesia's Proposed Bill That Criminalises Extra-Marital Sex
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour