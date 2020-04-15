Fans Can't Seem to Get Enough of This Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor Throwback Pic

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a precious throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor on social media which is being liked by many movie buffs.
In the picture, Amitabh is seen dressed as a matador while Rishi dons the avatar of Charlie Chaplin, both wearing similar costumes associated with the two characters. The throwback pic is from Naseeb.
Captioning the post, Big B wrote, "In the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘rang jamaake.. ‘ for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius .. on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin, moi as a matador.. song action scenes all on this set.. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times."
Earlier, Big B also shared a picture from his first photo shoot for a film magazine and fondly remembered the days when he first ventured into the film industry in 1969.
My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!
