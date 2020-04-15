Fans Can't Seem to Get Enough of This Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor Throwback Pic

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a precious throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor on social media which is being liked by many movie buffs.

In the picture, Amitabh is seen dressed as a matador while Rishi dons the avatar of Charlie Chaplin, both wearing similar costumes associated with the two characters. The throwback pic is from Naseeb.

Captioning the post, Big B wrote, "In the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘rang jamaake.. ‘ for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius .. on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin, moi as a matador.. song action scenes all on this set.. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times."

Earlier, Big B also shared a picture from his first photo shoot for a film magazine and fondly remembered the days when he first ventured into the film industry in 1969.

