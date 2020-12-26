Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Gauahar Khan as She Does Zaid Darbar’s Makeup Before Taking Wedding Vows

Actress Gauhar Khan tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. Their ceremony started with Chiksa and mehendi followed by a grand wedding ceremony. The newlyweds announced the happy news on their respective Instagram handles and posted the pictures with the caption ‘Qubool hai.’

The post has collected more than seven lakh likes and fans and family are showering their blessings and love on the couple as they start a fresh chapter in life. The beautiful pictures from their royal-themed wedding have gone viral.

One such particular clip has melted their fan’s heart in which Gauhar can be seen turning into a makeup artist for the beau. The clip was shared by Gauhar’s wedding hairstylist, Ritika on Instagram. Adorned in an off white sharara, Gauhar looked breathtaking and Zaid complimented her with a finely tailored sherwani.

In the cute video, Gauhar is patiently and wholeheartedly doing final touch-ups on Zaid’s face and then takes her walk as a bride smiling into the camera. Taking turns then Zaid is patiently watching his bride-to be adjusting her dupatta as they get ready to exchange their vows.

Check out the heart-melting adorable video here:

The video is going viral on the Internet and netizens are gushing over their chemistry. The comment section is all praise for the couple and how stunning they both look.

For the grand reception in Mumbai, Gauhar wore a maroon and golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. In another video shared by her hairstylist on Instagram Gauhar looked drop dead gorgeous.

Both Zaid and Gauhar have shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The duo who colour co-ordinate their outfits for all the funtions looked much-in-love while posing for the lens.

Fans were going gaga over the pictures shared by the two. Many took to the comment box to share their excitment. One of the comments came from Zaid, who can’t seem to get enough of his bride and wrote, ‘Meri Dulhan’ under their pictures from Mehendi ceremony.

In another post, Gauhar shared a framed small sculpture of both Zaid and Gauhar’s hands. Taking to Instagram, she thanked Bhavna Jasra for immortalizing their love forever and wrote that she hopes her kids will get Zaid’s beautiful hands.

