Fans Can’t Stop Reacting To Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s Romantic Video

The news about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s affair are everywhere these days. Both the actors are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Shershaah’. In between this, a number of romantic photos and videos of the two are coming out. These days a new video is going viral on social media in which the couple’s chemistry is stealing fans’ hearts. Both Kiara and Sidharth have shared the video on their Instagram handles.

The adorable duo is performing on one of the songs of ‘Shershaah’, named ‘Raataan Lambiyan’. While Kiara is dressed in a wine colour ‘Sari’, Sidharth is in cargo pants, simple shirt and a camouflage jacket. In the video when Sidharth pulls Kiara in his arms it is enough for giving butterflies in anyone’s stomach. Their beautiful onscreen pair is receiving a lot of comments and praises. Fans are loving their chemistry. The comment section of the post is filled with appreciation. One person called it cute, while another fan called it amazing.

Earlier one more video of Sidharth and Kiara went viral on the internet in which both the stars were seen in a romantic ‘avatar’. In the video the duo was seen romancing each other on ‘Ranjha’ song of their movie. Kiara and Sidharth’s first movie together ‘Shershaah’ released on Amazon Prime video on August 12. One of the songs of the film ‘Jai Hind Ki Sena’ is a homage to the India Army, which was shared by Kiara on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption that it is a salute to heroes and their unforgettable sacrifice.

The story of the movie Shershah is about Kargil war hero captain Vikram Batra, while Sidharth will be playing captain Vikram while Kiara will be playing his girlfriend.

