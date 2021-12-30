Fans Can’t Take Eyes off Samantha's Stunning Workout Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose sizzling item number ‘Oo Antawa’ from Allu Arjun’s recently released blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is taking viewers by storm, has now shared a workout video on social media. Her recent workout video is going viral on social media. In the video she can be seen working out in a gym by lifting heavy weights.

The video is going viral and it is attracting comments from her friends and fans. In this video, Samantha is seen in a gym outfit and she is doing heavy weight lifting. The actress, who received acclaim for her role in the web-series The Family Man, is prioritising fitness above everything else at the moment.

Samantha spends hours sweating it out in the gym. This is the first time she hit the gym in the last 20-25 days, according to reports. Earlier, Samantha was busy shooting for the item number in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

She was also recently in news due to her much-publicised divorce from her former husband Naga Chaitanya. Post her divorce, she went for a vacation to Goa with friends. Her bikini pictures from the vacation had gone viral on the internet.

She had also faced several unsavoury rumours about her following the divorce, when she was accused of undergoing abortions and mistreating her then husband Naga Chaitanya. However, she withstood the criticism and even responded to the trolls on social media. Recently, she lashed out at a troll on Twitter for calling her a ‘divorced and second-hand item’.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the movie Shakuntalam. This film was directed by Gunasekhar. Apart from this, Samantha will soon start shooting for Hari Shankar’s film Yashoda.

