Fans Celebrate 17 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas

One of the most iconic films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas was released on July 12, 2002. The film completes 17 years of its release today. Based on the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel of the same name, the film had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

As Bhansali's adaptation of the popular novel celebrates its 17th anniversary, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actors who brought the characters to life on the big screen with #17YearsOfIconicDevdas trending on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one user floored by Shah Rukh Khan's performance wrote, "When Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought of making Devdas and started writing it he has only one actor in mind that is SRK the story was written around SRK. The reason of taking SRK is here because he needs an actor who can pull it off and SRK has done it. #17YearsOfIconicDevdas."

When sanjay Leela bhansali thought of making devdas and started writing it he has only one actor in mind that is SRK the story was written around SRK . The Reason of taking SRK is here because he need an actor who can pull it off and SRK has done it.#17YearsOfIconicDevdas pic.twitter.com/JPqqCGzXLs — Jatin (@JatinSRKian) July 11, 2019

A Madhuri Dixit fan too took to Twitter to pay tribute to the iconic actress in a post that read, "#17yearsoficonicdevdas a movie that setted new benchmarks. A once in a history movie. Historical and immortal. @MadhuriDixit character Of Chandramukhi will be remembered by generations. No one can beat the legacy of Devdas and Chandramukhi. Very fantastic and remarkable film."

#17yearsoficonicdevdas A Movie That Setted New Benchmarks. A Once In A History Movie. Historical and Immortal. @MadhuriDixit Character Of Chandramukhi Will Be remembered By Generations. No One Can Beat The Legacy Of Devdaas and Chandramukhi. Very Fantastic and remarkable Film — MDHolics Madhuri Dixit Slays (@AbHiNaV24122002) July 12, 2019

Furthermore, a fan praised the film for being an emotional roller coaster, writing, "No matter how many times you will see this movie. Each time you will cry. This movie has the best and saddest climax ever in Bollywood. The songs in this movie are awesome. The costumes, the lines, dialogues the characters etc. Everything in this movie is best #17YearsOfIconicDevdas."

No matter How many times u will see this movie.eachtime you will cry.This movie has the best and most Saddest climax Ever in Bollywood.the songs in this movie are Awesome.the costumes The lines Dailouges The characters etc evrything in this movie is best #17YearsOfIconicDevdas pic.twitter.com/NunDf9xOMv — Varidha husaain (@Varidhahussain) July 11, 2019

Here’s what others posted:

Celebrating #17YearsOfIconicDevdas SRK as Devdas, a passionate lover earlier, who chose wine as His painkiller once wounded in love. Yes, the character died in climax, but it remains immortal in our hearts because of the magic the God Of Acting spread on celluloid ✨ pic.twitter.com/DO8LrjbZYK — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 11, 2019

Chandramukhi is the only character in the film who is completely unselfish in her love. Her love is the purest with no expectation of being loved in return @MadhuriDixit #17YearsOfIconicDevdas #17YearsOfDevdas #ShahRukhKhan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/ogeRSXN9P2 — Luv_Madz (@Chandrika2908) July 12, 2019

Every dialogues in this film are absolute gem." DIL KE CHAALON KO KOI SHAYRI KARE TOH PARWA NEHI TAKLEEF TOH TAB HOTI HAI JAB KOI WAH WAH KARTA HAI" - I don't care when someone calls the heart sores as poetry but it bothers when they praise it.. #17YearsOfIconicDevdas — Som (@SadhyaSom1) July 11, 2019

I was 11, sitting in my living room. The time was 9 pm, which means it’s time for a Bollywood film, turned on the TV and saw a movie titled Devdas was playing. Initially, the name didn’t impress me much, but went on to becoming one of my favs. Brilliant!❤️#17YearsOfIconicDevdas pic.twitter.com/cCzA41slkw — Dev Saran (@SRKsDISCIPLE) July 11, 2019

A poignant saga with stellar performances of the KING @iamsrk Aishwarya and @MadhuriDixit and above all the magic direction of #SanjayLeelaBhansali #17yearsoficonicdevdas — Sarfaraj Nawaj (@snawaj66) July 12, 2019

Devdas - a once in a generation type film. This story has been told numerous times by multiple film industries in India, but SRK's Devdas stands out the most.Phenomenal acting by SRK, Madhuri, & Aishwariya, great cinematography, and top notch direction.#17YearsOfIconicDevdas pic.twitter.com/Em04kAhs4L — Raees...Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) July 11, 2019

Notably, Devdas was a critically acclaimed film among both Indian and western audiences. The film was not only nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film but was also India's submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Furthermore, it ranked #74 in Empire magazine's ‘The 100 Best Films Of World Cinema’ in 2010 and TIME magazine called it the best movie of 2002 among all the films that released around the world that year.

Follow @News18Movies for more