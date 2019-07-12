Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Fans Celebrate 17 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas celebrates its 17th anniversary, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actors who brought the characters to life on the big screen with #17YearsOfIconicDevdas trending on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
Fans Celebrate 17 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas
As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas celebrates its 17th anniversary, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actors who brought the characters to life on the big screen with #17YearsOfIconicDevdas trending on social media.
One of the most iconic films made by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas was released on July 12, 2002. The film completes 17 years of its release today. Based on the 1917 Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel of the same name, the film had Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles.

As Bhansali's adaptation of the popular novel celebrates its 17th anniversary, fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actors who brought the characters to life on the big screen with #17YearsOfIconicDevdas trending on social media.

Taking to Twitter, one user floored by Shah Rukh Khan's performance wrote, "When Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought of making Devdas and started writing it he has only one actor in mind that is SRK the story was written around SRK. The reason of taking SRK is here because he needs an actor who can pull it off and SRK has done it. #17YearsOfIconicDevdas."

A Madhuri Dixit fan too took to Twitter to pay tribute to the iconic actress in a post that read, "#17yearsoficonicdevdas a movie that setted new benchmarks. A once in a history movie. Historical and immortal. @MadhuriDixit character Of Chandramukhi will be remembered by generations. No one can beat the legacy of Devdas and Chandramukhi. Very fantastic and remarkable film."

Furthermore, a fan praised the film for being an emotional roller coaster, writing, "No matter how many times you will see this movie. Each time you will cry. This movie has the best and saddest climax ever in Bollywood. The songs in this movie are awesome. The costumes, the lines, dialogues the characters etc. Everything in this movie is best #17YearsOfIconicDevdas."

Here’s what others posted:

Notably, Devdas was a critically acclaimed film among both Indian and western audiences. The film was not only nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film but was also India's submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Furthermore, it ranked #74 in Empire magazine's ‘The 100 Best Films Of World Cinema’ in 2010 and TIME magazine called it the best movie of 2002 among all the films that released around the world that year.

