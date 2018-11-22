Fans Celebrate DeepVeer’s Bengaluru Reception with Hilarious Memes; Here Are the Best Ones
Here’s the best of Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Bengaluru.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose for a photo during their wedding reception held at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru. (Image: AFP)
While some are laughing over how their smartphones are flooded with Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos, others are complaining that DeepVeer’s wedding reception made it difficult for them to focus on India and Australia’s T20 match, completely stealing the game’s thunder.
Check out the best memes here:
Sorry #AUSvIND #Bumrah #DeepVeer #DeepVeerReception #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/vusYquMkE4— Uzair A. Maqsood (@JungliMunda) November 22, 2018
I swear I have more Deepika Ranveer wedding pics on my phone than my actual family wedding pics #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeerReception— Mihrimah Irena |♀️Wakanda Zindabad♀️| (@Mihrimah_Irena) November 22, 2018
Ye to maine pehnne ke liye decide ki thi #DeepVeerReception pic.twitter.com/2iCB3r06UP— Indian (@PinchuSinghal) November 22, 2018
My eldest aunt sent this on our family group this morning @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial your reception gift from my family ❤❤#MrandMrsDeepVeer #DeepVeerReception pic.twitter.com/cj3mkFbiZA— Shilps (@noneofurbijness) November 22, 2018
@RanveerOfficial after marrying a gold iPhone with diamond n emerald notch ☺️Congrats n God bless the jodi @deepikapadukone #DeepVeerReception #DeepVeerKiShaadi #IdontUnderstandFashion #JustKidding #GoldTrend pic.twitter.com/ejG6wKwN8H— Shakti Rathore (@LordRathore) November 22, 2018
When she says, chalo #GangsOfWasseypur dekhte hain..— Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swapnil98013094) November 22, 2018
and u r like , " yaar , ye kitni awesome hai yaar " #DeepVeerReception #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/CEDxkEL6gf
After their exotic Lake Como wedding on November 14-15, Deepika and Ranveer hosted their first nuptial reception for their friends and family on Wednesday night at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace.
Styled by Sabyasachi, Bollywood’s newest power-couple looked nothing short of royalty. Deepika looked straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in a shimmery gold saree and full-sleeved white blouse, which her mother Ujjala Padukone bought from Angadi Galleria, an exclusive store for handloom weaves in Bengaluru. She teamed it up with stunning uncut emerald jewellery, sindoor, bold red lips and a gajra bun.
Meanwhile, Ranveer wore a black bandhgala with intricate gold work—designed by Rohit Bahl—and matching footwear.
The event was attended by several celebrities, including V Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand, Sudha Murthy and Kiran Majmdar-Shaw.
DeepVeer retuned to Mumbai from Italy on Sunday. They left for Bengaluru on Tuesday. They will now host another reception in Mumbai on December 1 for their friends in the film industry.
