GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Fans Celebrate DeepVeer’s Bengaluru Reception with Hilarious Memes; Here Are the Best Ones

Here’s the best of Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in Bengaluru.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fans Celebrate DeepVeer’s Bengaluru Reception with Hilarious Memes; Here Are the Best Ones
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose for a photo during their wedding reception held at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
From their candid photos to Deepika Padukone’s blingy saree, DeepVeer’s Bengaluru reception has turned out to be a meme-trove for netizens, inspiring several hilarious memes that have taken Twitter by storm.

While some are laughing over how their smartphones are flooded with Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos, others are complaining that DeepVeer’s wedding reception made it difficult for them to focus on India and Australia’s T20 match, completely stealing the game’s thunder.

Check out the best memes here:



















After their exotic Lake Como wedding on November 14-15, Deepika and Ranveer hosted their first nuptial reception for their friends and family on Wednesday night at Bengaluru’s Leela Palace.

Styled by Sabyasachi, Bollywood’s newest power-couple looked nothing short of royalty. Deepika looked straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film in a shimmery gold saree and full-sleeved white blouse, which her mother Ujjala Padukone bought from Angadi Galleria, an exclusive store for handloom weaves in Bengaluru. She teamed it up with stunning uncut emerald jewellery, sindoor, bold red lips and a gajra bun.

Meanwhile, Ranveer wore a black bandhgala with intricate gold work—designed by Rohit Bahl—and matching footwear.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including V Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Pullela Gopichand, Sudha Murthy and Kiran Majmdar-Shaw.

DeepVeer retuned to Mumbai from Italy on Sunday. They left for Bengaluru on Tuesday. They will now host another reception in Mumbai on December 1 for their friends in the film industry.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...