2-min read

Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos

Fans, in scores, gathered outside the star's house at midnight and wished him many happy returns of the day.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos
A file photo of the actor.
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr aka Jr NTR is celebrating his 36th birthday today and who could have been more in mood to celebrate the occasion than the whole of Hyderabad. At midnight today, fans of the Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava actor gathered outside his house and shouted slogans of his name, while they waited for the superstar to grace them with his presence. That Jr NTR came out and joined in the celebration is not certain at the moment but the frenzy surrounding his special day was not lost on social media as well. Fan made videos, from outside Jr NTR's house, started circulating on the web and more and more people started to join in.

See videos here:







Industry colleagues like actor Rahul Vijay and cinematographer Thirunavukarasu among others shared loving messages on social media and wished Jr NTR on his special day. Sharing a picture with the Jai Lava Kusa actor, Vijay wrote on Twitter, "Here’s wishing the man whom I look up to as my inspiration and all I can say is I JUST LOVE HIM ! @tarak9999 anna wish you a very happy birthday and waiting to see you as a LEADER ! WE ARE WITH YOU. #HappyBirthdayNTR.(sic)"




See some more birthday wishes by friends and fellow filmmakers here.













On the movies front, Jr NTR will be seen in S S Rajamouli's RRR, alongside Ram Charan Teja, while Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a cameo role.

