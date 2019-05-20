Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos
Fans, in scores, gathered outside the star's house at midnight and wished him many happy returns of the day.
A file photo of the actor.
See videos here:
CM NTR Slogans At @tarak9999 Anna House #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/fKDxyLHIa1— Mass Ka Baap NTR 🐯 (@MassKaBaapNtr) May 19, 2019
#HappyBirthdayNTR fans at @tarak9999 anna House 😍 pic.twitter.com/T38UOZvVOM— Jr NTR (@JrNTRDevotees) May 19, 2019
Industry colleagues like actor Rahul Vijay and cinematographer Thirunavukarasu among others shared loving messages on social media and wished Jr NTR on his special day. Sharing a picture with the Jai Lava Kusa actor, Vijay wrote on Twitter, "Here’s wishing the man whom I look up to as my inspiration and all I can say is I JUST LOVE HIM ! @tarak9999 anna wish you a very happy birthday and waiting to see you as a LEADER ! WE ARE WITH YOU. #HappyBirthdayNTR.(sic)"
Here’s wishing the man whom I look up to as my inspiration and all I can say is I JUST LOVE HIM ! @tarak9999 anna wish you a very happy birthday and waiting to see you as a LEADER ! WE ARE WITH YOU. #HappyBirthdayNTR ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K2wzG2e16J— Rahul Vijay (@ActorRahulVijay) May 19, 2019
See some more birthday wishes by friends and fellow filmmakers here.
Wishing one of the finest actors Young Tiger NTR @tarak9999 a very happy birthday and a healthy year ahead. #JanathaGarage memories. #HappyBirthdayNTR ❤️ pic.twitter.com/woNJ2kXhyE— Thirunavukarasu (@DOP_Tirru) May 19, 2019
#HappyBirthdayNTR— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 19, 2019
A dynamic actor, all round performer and a huge mass hero.. Best wishes for the biggest of them all - #RRR, @tarak9999 sir.. 👍😊
Wishing Powerpacked Powerhouse @tarak9999 a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/kY5HE5d6xv— H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) May 19, 2019
On the movies front, Jr NTR will be seen in S S Rajamouli's RRR, alongside Ram Charan Teja, while Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a cameo role.
