Fans Celebrate Teasers of Balayya's 'Akhanda' And NTR Junior's 'RRR'

Nandamuri Balakrishna, also known as Balayya, has wrapped the shooting of ‘Akhanda’, which has been directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The teaser of the film is already receiving a tremendous response. In fact, the response has been bigger and better than any other film in recent times.

Balayya fans are already in a celebratory mood. The movie stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead opposite Balayya while Srikanth plays the villain. Balayya will be seen in three different avatars — a collector, an aggressor and a factionist.

NTR Junior, on the other hand, has completed the shooting for his upcoming film ‘RRR’ directed by Rajamouli. It is scheduled for a release on January 7 next year. The star plays the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in RRR.

The teaser of this film has also received a thunderous response from the audience, but it was involved in a controversy as well. The tribal communities raised objections to the depiction of a tribal outfit worn by Bheem in the movie.

Fans of both Balayya and NTR junior are excited about the teasers and looking forward to their releases.

