Fans Celebrate Vijay's 'Decade of Supremacy' in Telugu Industry

Do we really need to introduce our very own ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay? No, right. The actor, who scored a blockbuster with Master, is widely celebrated by his fans. He also enjoys a massive following across social media platforms. Last year, in December, Vijay’s admirers called in for a celebration after Vijay became the first Indian actor to receive the maximum number of likes and retweets ever on a Twitter post. Now, once again, fans are back. This time, they are using a hashtag campaign to celebrate Vijay’s dominance in Telugu states.

Fans are celebrating a decade of Vijay’s supremacy in the Telugu states with the hashtag “Decade Of Vijay’s Supremacy". Vijay’s films have been released in both Tamil and Telugu. And, with this, the actor has broadened his domain with consistent success in the Telugu states. It’s been 10 years since Vijay debuted in the Tamil film industry with Nanban. The Telugu dubbed version was released two weeks later.

Vijay also has a few Telugu records. The first look poster of his film Adhirindhi/Mersal’s dubbed version is the most-liked poster in Telugu. Next in line is Vijay’s most recent release Master’s Telugu teaser, which holds a record 355K+ views on YouTube, and is the most successful Telugu dubbed teaser. Master was also the top-grossing Tamil movie in the Telugu States in 2021, continuing his excellent run over the past 10 years.

Apart from these achievements that Vijay has claimed, he also holds the most liked tweet title. Last year, Vijay had shared the first look poster of his movie Beast, which garnered the maximum number of likes for the year 2021. The post received over 362k+ likes and over 150k retweets.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s next film is titled ‘Beast’, which is slated for a pan-Indian release this April and is produced by Sun Pictures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.