Fans Chant Kapil Sharma's Name During His Toronto Show, Comedian Expresses Gratitude; Watch

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is currently on an international tour with the cast of The Kapil Sharma show including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rajiv Thakur. One of his destinations is Canada and he recently shared a mini vlog from his performance in Toronto.

The video is a compilation of several clips and starts with “The Kapil Sharma Show” written over it. From touching down in Toronto to performing in front of a large crowd, the comedian has shared glimpses of his live show in a 31-second-long video. The video ends with the audience cheering for Kapil while he stands on the stage thanking everyone. In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you” along with the hashtags Toronto, kslive, gratitude, and Canada.

Social media users flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. One Instagram user wrote, “You are the best comedian in the world and you’re my favourite comedian in the world,” while another commented, “paaji jaldi aao…naya season suru karna heinn ki nahi????” (Brother come soon, do you want to start the new season or not?)”

Despite having a busy schedule, Kapil didn’t forget to entertain his fans back in India. He recently shared a video on his Instagram feed where he can be seen making jokes about his jeep getting ‘smashed.’

The caption of his post read, “Too much English in Toronto,” as the comedian can be seen trying to converse in English. Kapil Sharma never fails to bring a smile to people’s faces with his jokes.

The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on television in mid-September. The show went off-air last month as Kapil jetted off for his live tour along with the entire The Kapil Sharma Show’s team.

