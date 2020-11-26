Fans Compare Bhumi Pednekar to Anushka Shetty, Sister Trolls Kartik Aaryan

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Durgamati is an official Hindi remake of Bhaagamathie, a Telugu-language horror thriller film starring Anushka Shetty. The trailer of the film, that was released on Wednesday, has sparked comparisons between the female leads of the original and the remake.

Fans of Anushka Shetty insist that Bhumi's screen presence falls short of the power that is required to pull off such a strong character. Netizens have been comparing Bhumi's look and performance with that of Anushka's and criticising the former. Many were of the opinion that Bhumi has failed to reach the standards that Anushka had set in terms of performance.

Read: Durgamati Trailer: Anushka Shetty Fans Say Bhumi Pednekar Can't Match her Screen Presence in Remake

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22. On the occasion of his special day, sister Kritika Tiwari extended a warm birthday wish for him on social media, addressing him as a '6 feet tall baby'.

In the small yet adorable clip posted on Instagram, Kartik is caught candid with his family. Most of the moments seem to be from the coronavirus lockdwon when all work was shut and Kartik was spending time with his family members in Mumbai. In various instances, Kartik can be seen making child-like and goofy expressions, even behaving like an irritated kid at times. These adorable moments of the Luka Chuppi star are winning over fans' hearts on the internet.

Read: Kartik Aaryan's Sister Kritika Tiwari Calls Him '6 Feet Tall Baby'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie “14 Phere”, production house Zee Studios announced. Devanshu Singh of “Chintu Ka Birthday” fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani. The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow.

“Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!” a tweet on the banner’s official Twitter handle read.

Read: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda Begin Shoot For '14 Phere'

Jennifer Lopez knows how to set the bar in style. As the singer prepares for the release of her upcoming single In the Morning, she has shared the cover picture of it on Instagram. Raising the temperature with her latest social media post, the artist bared it all for her upcoming song. With nude makeup and wet waves, JLo looks stunning as she poses for the camera.

The caption along the picture reads, “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday.”

Read: Jennifer Lopez Bares it All for Poster of Upcoming Single 'In the Morning'

After two years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with his action-drama movie Pathan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the shoot for the movie began two-weeks ago. King Khan began the shooting without much fanfare in Mumbai itself and was joined by lead actress Deepika Padukone on Monday.

Mumbai Mirror reports that the movie is about the intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to perform a lot of action sequences as well. Even though the title focuses on Shah Rukh, Deepika plays an edgy character, who joins Pathan on a mission. It is pretty similar to actor Katrina Kaif's role opposite Salman Khan in the Tiger franchise.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Look for New Film Pathan Reminds Fans of Don 2

Come back tomorrow for more entertainment stories.