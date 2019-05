Fans Create New Trend #NGKCommonDP on Social Media for Suriya's New Release

#NGKCommonDP 🔥🔥 Suriya Anna is coming To set Our Screens On FIRE😎😎❤️ WAITING Thalaiva❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/BHsmoFy4xc — No Need😏 (@ALLU_Abhimani) May 26, 2019

Following his stint as a cop in the Singam trilogy and that of a fake CBI officer in Gang, Tamil superstar Suriya, also found fame in films like 7aum Arivu and the 2005 blockbuster Ghajini is all geared up for his next release, the Selvaraghavan directorial Nandha Gopalan Kumaran or NGK. Now, it seems, fans have decided to celebrate the release of NGK with a new trend on social media. They are all sharing the posters of the film with the hashtag #NGKCommonDP. Incidentally, the political action thriller which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and Sai Pallavi, is slated to release on May 31.Taking to Twitter, a number of fans have already changed their display picture with a poster of the film alongside varied captions. One user posted, "#NGKCommonDP. Suriya Anna is coming To set Our Screens On FIRE. WAITING Thalaiva."Another posted, "Attention all Suriya fans..Let's celebrate the release of NGK With this Common profile pic! #NGK #NGKCommonDP."A third user took to social media and wrote, "Here’s #NGKCommonDp to celebrate the release of Suriya_offl's #NGK #NGK #NGKFire #NGKFromMay31 #NGKFromFriday."Here's what others posted:NGK marks Suriya's first collaboration with Selvaraghavan, who is known for his films like the Telugu Aadavari Matalaku Arthaleverule and Tamil films like Pudhupettai, Mayakam Enna and Irandam Ulagam. In fact, Suriya and Sai Pallavi's NHK has also become the first Tamil venture to release in South Korea. Apart from NGK, Suriya will also be seen in KV Anand's Kaappaan.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)