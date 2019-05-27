Fans Create New Trend #NGKCommonDP on Social Media for Suriya's New Release
Taking to Twitter, a number of Suriya fans have already changed their display picture with a poster of his upcoming film NGK alongside varied captions.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Taking to Twitter, a number of fans have already changed their display picture with a poster of the film alongside varied captions. One user posted, "#NGKCommonDP. Suriya Anna is coming To set Our Screens On FIRE. WAITING Thalaiva."
#NGKCommonDP 🔥🔥 Suriya Anna is coming To set Our Screens On FIRE😎😎❤️ WAITING Thalaiva❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/BHsmoFy4xc— No Need😏 (@ALLU_Abhimani) May 26, 2019
Another posted, "Attention all Suriya fans..Let's celebrate the release of NGK With this Common profile pic! #NGK #NGKCommonDP."
A third user took to social media and wrote, "Here’s #NGKCommonDp to celebrate the release of Suriya_offl's #NGK #NGK #NGKFire #NGKFromMay31 #NGKFromFriday."
Here's what others posted:
Fiery #NGKCommonDP for @Suriya_offl fans👍..#NGK #NGKFire #NGKFromMay31— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 26, 2019
Cant wait to witness the early mrng FDFS scenes @RohiniSilverScr this Friday.. pic.twitter.com/nanpb9lpgH
Dp Updated ❤ #NewProfilePic— Kavya Nandavarapu (@kaviyatulasi) May 26, 2019
Here's #NGKCommonDP #NGK #NGKFromMay31 #NGKFire 5 more days to go...@Suriya_offl @SuriyaFansClub @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/LDDUZWzold
#NGKCommonDP Thalaivar is vera level 🔥🔥 Thalaivar is back 🔥🔥#NGKFromMay31 #NGKFire nandha Gopalan Kumaran varan @Suriya_offl @DreamWarriorpic Padam Blockbuster than 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mr6matBZfr— Mahendra (@Mahendr95893281) May 26, 2019
#NewProfilePic #NGK #NGKFromMay31 #ngkcommondp— Yeshwin K (@YeshwinSuriya) May 26, 2019
#NGKCommonDp Suriya 😍 pic.twitter.com/f7YfvfCnyi— Yukesh Athreya (@Yukesh_Athreya) May 26, 2019
Here is our #NGK Common Dp#NGKFromMay31 #NGKFire #NGKCommonDP @Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/5CkU6Dw68N— Venkat Suresh (@WalkMoni) May 26, 2019
Verithanam 🔥🔥🔥🔥#NGKCommonDp pic.twitter.com/vttHRFbfcX— MOGAN ᴺᴳᴷ (@mogandoss) May 26, 2019
NGK marks Suriya's first collaboration with Selvaraghavan, who is known for his films like the Telugu Aadavari Matalaku Arthaleverule and Tamil films like Pudhupettai, Mayakam Enna and Irandam Ulagam. In fact, Suriya and Sai Pallavi's NHK has also become the first Tamil venture to release in South Korea. Apart from NGK, Suriya will also be seen in KV Anand's Kaappaan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gaming Disorder is Now on The World Health Organization’s List of Diseases
- Taj Mahal Becomes First Indian Heritage Monument To Get Breastfeeding Room
- Deepika Padukone Flaunts Ruffled Yellow Saree by Sabyasachi for The Business of Fashion Event
- Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Which One is the Best?
-
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s