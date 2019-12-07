Fans Criticise Announcement of Aladdin Spin off Series feat Billy Magnussen's Prince Anders

The creative minds at Disney are hard at work with their ongoing live action remakes as well as upcoming Disney+ series. The streaming service has another new series lined up which will be a spinoff of the recent Aladdin live-action remake. The announcement however has been met with criticism because many were unconvinced that a show about one of the film's only white characters is necessary.

So let's talk about how they picked the only non-brown face in the cast from the live-action "Aladdin" to make a spin-off series for Disney+ pic.twitter.com/nOZ8XFbz16 — Dino-Ray - She at CCXP y’all! (@DinoRay) December 6, 2019

What is interesting about the upcoming series is that it will be a completely original story with a character that has never before been a part of the fairytale community.

Billy Magnussen who made a brief but impressive appearance in Aladdin as Jasmine's suitor as Prince Anders will be appearing in his own spinoff series. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme have been tasked with writing the script for the series.

Even though a sequel to Aladdin is being planned, the series will not be set in that timeframe it was revealed. This might suggest that the series is a prequel to Anders' appearance in Aladdin. Being an original new character very little is known about him but with a series in development suggests that he might appear in future films and play a bigger role in the Aladdin franchise than expected during his first appearance.

Magnussen reportedly has been very enthusiastic and involved in the development process of the series. He had approached the film's producers with a potential story idea and has been constantly in touch with the series' writers.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich who produced Aladdin alongside Ryan Halprin will be returning to produce the series. It looks like this time its Billy Magnussen who is going to introduce a 'whole new world' to Disney fans.

