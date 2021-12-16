Fans Curious About 'Mundachadira' on Rashmika Mandanna's Passport; Here's Full Story

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of the town for her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the action thriller. However, there’s been a lot of talk about Rashmika’s surname. The surname of the actor, also known as the National Crush, has intrigued her fans.

Recently, Rashmika shared a photo of her boarding pass and passport on her Instagram story, wherein “Mundachadira” could be seen written on the ticket. Since fans know her as Rashmika Mandanna, the name Mundacharida on the ticket led to a discussion among them. Following this, many started looking for the family background and full name of the actor. It was revealed that Rashmika’s father’s full name is Madan Mandanna Mundachadira.

Not long ago, another top female actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was also in discussion for her surname. The actor, who had earlier changed her name to Samantha Akkineni on her social media handles, changed it to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after her separation from Naga Chaitanya,

Priyanka Chopra, popularly known as Desi Girl and PC, also grabbed the headlines recently for removing her surname from her social media handles. As soon as the Quantico star removed Jonas from behind her name, many started wondering if she was separating from Nick Jonas.

The rumours quickly lead to the news stories about Priyanka’s divorce. Later, PC shared a series of romantic pictures with her husband, putting a full stop to all the rumours.

