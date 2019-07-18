Fans Declare Ram Pothineni's ISmart Shankar Hit, Say Puri Jagannadh is Back with a Bang

Ram Pothineni’s new film ISmart Shankar is in the theaters now. The film has been in news ever since director Puri Jagannadh released the trailer of the film starring Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh.

The trailer created quite a buzz among the audience. Pothineni's raw and rustic charm, coupled with his chemistry with Natesh, grabbed the audiences' attention.

The film has been shot in Hyderabad and Goa and is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

ISmart Shankar revolves around Rowdy Shankar, who is in trouble. He has a score to settle with the people who wronged him and to make things worse, the cops are after him. But the real problem starts when a chip is inserted into his brain, which starts affecting his memories. Can Shankar outsmart those conspiring against him?

Now that the film has been released, it is being lauded by the fans. They are praising the director Puri Jagannadh for his work and have also lauded Potheneni's energy in dance performances. They also believe that Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh have added a lot to the film. Fans also mention Mani Sharma's music in the film.

Excited after watching the film, a user wrote on Twitter, "That last 20 min climax was simply outstanding...!!! Came out of the theatre with such a highhh!!!! #ManiSharma sir take a bow!!! Congo’s to the whole team." (sic)

Another fan already declared it a hit and said, Bollywood will soon make its remake.

That last 20 min climax bgm was simply outstanding...!!! Came out of the theatre with such a highhh!!!! #ManiSharma sir take a bow!!! Congo’s to the whole team @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @ramsayz @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh Maar muntha chod chintha!!! #iSmartShankar — Vasu Patnaik🎼🎼🎹🎹 (@vasu_patnaik) July 18, 2019

One of the main plus point for the film is #ManiSharma music and background score . Fans are going crazy in theatres for each and every song . @purijagan Garu is back with a blockbuster film !! @ramsayz @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh @Charmmeofficial #iSmartShankarDay #iSmartShankar pic.twitter.com/GVXTdrk8UH — Akash (@Akash_SSMB) July 18, 2019

#iSmartShankar high voltage kick ass Mass masala movie @purijagan is back with a bang! @ramsayz is such a kick watching him on screen through out the movie..he delivered his carrier best performance #ManiSharma is back with his bgm mark.. It gives such a high while watching👌👌 — Vasu Patnaik🎼🎼🎹🎹 (@vasu_patnaik) July 18, 2019

#iSmartShankarJust watched #iSmartShankar @purijagan Anna you are damn Back Anna superr movie Blockbuster @ramsayz u nailed the role . @AgerwalNidhhi @NabhaNatesh your glamour made mvie to peak level .Last Mani sharma sir 👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥.Congratulations from all Mahesh Babu Fans. — urstrulyrk (@KumarRavindr6) July 18, 2019

ISmart Shankar also has Brahmanandam, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Satya Dev, Puneet Issar, Deepak Shetty, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde and Pavithra Lokesh in important roles.

