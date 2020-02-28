Fans Don't Miss John Wick as Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 First Look Poster is Out

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has shared his first look posters from his upcoming film Heropanti 2.

Tiger, who made his smashing debut on big screen with Heropanti in 2014, took to his Instagram to share the posters. He wrote, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir”.

In the first of the two looks, we can see Shroff emerging from fuzzy background amidst blazing pistols. The poster’s tagline reads, ‘The World Wants Him Dead’.

In the second one, the Student of the Year 2 star can be seen channeling his inner Bond in a black suit and red tie with a titanic gun in his hand.

A few fans could not help but compare the Heropanti 2 poster with Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

Meanwhile, the makers haven’t revealed any other details about the upcoming project. The 2014 action-drama saw Kriti Sanon playing the female lead.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti 2 is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

Tiger was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer War alongside Vaani Kapoor. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming film opposite Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3, releasing on March 6.

