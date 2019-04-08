LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New Single Together

The teaser of the much-hyped collaboration between Grammy winning singer Halsey and boy band BTS has been finally released and K-Pop fans are ecstatic.

News18.com

Updated:April 8, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
K-Pop stars BTS and American pop star Halsey are collaborating on a single together. They gave a sneak peek to the song, as BigHit, a South Korean entertainment company, released the official teaser trailer for Boy With Luv, the group's lead single for their forthcoming album.

The 46-second-long teaser shows Halsey in what appears to be a cinema ticket booth, closing up her shift and heading home - but as she heads out, she walks past the BTS band members sitting on a sofa together.




The teaser video also shows us the Grammy nominated singer and the BTS members all dressed in pink, sitting under a cinema called 'Persona', a reference to the boys's new album title - Map of the Soul: Persona - implying that this is going to be the lead single from the boys next project.

Only the last few seconds of the clip give you a taste of the actual tune of the song, but the BTS Army is already freaking out over it. The single and music video will be released on April 12.

This comes just days after the boys dropped the trailer for their new album. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's new tracks will be released on the same date as the Halsey collaboration release.

It follows in the footsteps of the boys last two #1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear, and will be out just in time for the boys European leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour this year, including two sold-out shows at London’s Wembley stadium, reported MTV.

Halsey's collaboration with Chainsmokers led to the hit song Closer, which went on to become the first song to spend 26 weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

