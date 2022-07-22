Fans Emotional After Santosh Juvekar Shares Memory From Marathi Show Vadalvaat

Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar has proven his acting prowess over the years with projects like Bhonsle, Ek Thi Begum and several others. He also attained a lot of fame with the television series Vadalvaat, which was released on January 1, 2008. On Thursday, he shared an episode from this series and fans loved it.

Alongside the video, Santosh wrote in the caption that he was sharing a sweet memory with all his fans. Santosh asked the fans to write their reactions after watching this video.

Fans dropped a lot of comments, applauding the serial and acting performances. Santosh’s colleagues also appreciated his work. Actress Dhanshri Kadgoankar praised the video. A fan also wrote that Vadalvaat was the first television serial he watched. According to this fan, he loved Vadalvaat for its title song. Devaki Pandit lent her vocals for the titular number. Santosh thanked this follower.

Another fan wrote that a series like Vadalvaat will never be made again. Users also expressed their admiration for brilliant acting performances in the show. Many fans recalled their fond memories associated with this show. One follower wrote that he used to watch this serial every day after returning from school.

The popularity that Vadalvaat enjoyed can be gauged from this comment. This user requested Zee Marathi to stop telecasting current serials. In place of these programs, serials like Avghachi Sansaar, Vadalvaat, Kulavadhu, Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre should be telecasted again.

Vadalvaat’s story revolves around Abasaheb, the head of the Chaudhary family. He has three children Satyajit, Soham and Shravani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santosh Juvekar (@santoshjuvekar12)



Apart from Vadalvaat, Santosh is all set to entertain fans with a film titled 36 Gunn. 36 Gunn is expected to release in November. Samit Kakkad has directed this project. He has also penned the screenplay along with Hrishikesh Koli. Vijay Patkar and Purva Pawar are in this film as well. Santosh will essay on Sudhir’s character. 36 Gunn is bankrolled by Postman Films, Samit Kakkad Films and The Production Headquarters.

