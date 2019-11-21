Fans Feel Sorry for Rashami in Sidharth-Asim Fight, Ananya Panday Gives Back to Kartik Aaryan for Trolling Her

In between all chaos created by Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz inside Bigg Boss 13, fans are feeling 'extremely bad' for Rashami Desai. The actress, who was evicted in the first phase of the finale was brought back after four days, along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Since then, Rashami has been on a constant lookout to save herself from eviction.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's Fight, Twitterati Feel Sorry for Rashami Desai

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla Says Sidharth Should Avoid Clash with Asim as He is Better, Stronger

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 51 Written Updates: After Ugly Brawl, Sidharth, Asim Vow Not to Cross Each Other’s Paths

On his Instagram story, Kartik Aaryan shared a video of Ananya, trolling her for the pants she’s wearing. In the video, Ananya can be seen wearing a pair of dual shaded denim pants to which Kartik asks her why is she wearing such an outfit. Shutting down Kartik, Ananya came up with a savage reply.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are finally legally separated, after a family court in Bandra granted them divorce by mutual consent on Tuesday. They had been married for 21 years. While the exact terms of the divorce are yet to be known, the couple's two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, will live with their mother Mehr at their duplex in Bandra.

Read: Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother

Music composer Anu Malik has stepped down as judge from the ongoing season 11 of "Indian Idol", after growing outcry against him over allegations of sexual harassment that were levelled by singer Sona Mohapatra.

Read: Anu Malik Steps Down as Indian Idol Judge After Growing Outcry Against Him Over #MeToo Allegations

TV actress Kamya Panjabi has found the love of her life. The actress, who is soaking in the spirit of love these days, has recently announced about the new beginnings of her life. The Shakti: Ek Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress took to social media to announce the special date. She posted a picture with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang to make the wedding date official.

Read: Kamya Panjabi to Get Married in Feb 2020, Announces Date with Picture of ‘Favourite Man’

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.