Fans Find Pic of Shehnaaz Gill Wearing Similar Outfit as Sidharth Shukla's Mother

It has been four months since the reality show Bigg Boss 13 concluded. But the fans are still not done showering their love on their favorite contestants. Recently, fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill dug out an old photograph of Shehnaaz, in which she can be seen in an outfit similar to that of Sidharth's mother.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met on the reality show and became good friends. The two supported each other throughout the show. Eventually, the Punjabi actress fell in love with the actor. Later, she confessed her feelings for Sidharth on her next reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

While Sidharth has maintained that the two are just good friends, Shehnaaz doesn't hesitate in expressing her fondness for the actor. Recently, she had posted a flirty comment on Sidharth's photo. Sidharth posted on Instagram, "Will social distancing on a football ground mean scoring goals be easier." Shehnaaz was quick to comment, "Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow ur killer eyesur messy hair n ur pink lips kya rough tough look hai yaar like seriously Smokin hot‼ moom sunstar earth rainbow Christmas tree (sic)."

Post the reality show, the two were seen together in a music video Bhula Dunga.