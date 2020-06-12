MOVIES

Fans Frantically Start Searching Money Heist on Netflix After Twitter Trends

Money Heist fans started searching for teh show on Netflix when suddenly the show started trending on Twitter. There were tweets suggesting that the show has disappeared from the app.

Money Heist, the Netflix Original show, has a massive fan base across the globe. Originally titled La Casa de Papel, the show has always managed to keep its fans on the tip of their toes with the dramatic twists and plots. The fourth part was aired on April 3. While part three was about the surviving members of a misfit band of bank robbers getting the band back together, the fourth part showcases Tokyo, the Professor and the whole gang, back to clean out the Bank of Spain.

Now, days after reports were making rounds that the Spanish drama is coming with a fifth season, a few people tweeted that Netflix has pulled down the entire show. Yes, you heard it right! A few people, who were binge watching the show, faced the issue. Soon after, Money Heist started to trend on Twitter and fans couldn’t keep calm.Questions like - has season 5 been released? Is it seriously over? Is it only me? - started to crop up on the microblogging platform.

Comparing it with the year 2020, a user wrote, “If 2020 wasn't bad enough already #MoneyHeist has gone off #Netflix for some reason. Bet I know who's tried to do this!!”.

Along with the post, the user also shared a screenshot of Arturo Román stating that he was responsible for this.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person stated, “ This man below is the responsible for removal of #MoneyHeist”.

Here are a few reactions:

Well, the good news is that the show is very much available on the OTT platform. But it is not known what led to the glitch.


