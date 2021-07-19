Fans Gather to Help Mika Singh as His Car Breaks Down at 3 AM in Mumbai Rains

Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh was a recent victim of the disastrous Mumbai showers after his luxury car broke down at 3 AM in the night. Mika and actress Akanksha Puri, who were reportedly returning from a wedding, were stranded in the city in the middle of the night because of the rains. However, according to a recent video which has gone viral, hundreds of people came to their aid after the incident.

According to a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, a man can be seen saying off-camera, “Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika’s car breaks down, this is how many people show up to help him out in Mumbai city)." He then directs the camera to Mika, who says, Kam se kam 200 log hain (There are at least 200 people here)," and the man exclaims that it is 3 AM in the night.

Sharing the video, Viral Bhayani wrote, “Spirit of Mumbai never down inspite of the crazy rains. #mikasingh car breaks down due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. You can see so many people came to help him in the early hours today."

The Mumbai rains have wreaked havoc in the city. A lot of places have been put on red alert with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging netizens netizens to remain on high alert due to the destruction caused by rains. There have also been 33 deaths reported from different parts of the city since the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mika and Akanksha have been rumoured to be dating and have reportedly even gotten engaged. However, in a recent interview, Akanksha shut down the engagement rumours saying it is “not happening," as they are just friends who have known each other for twelve years.

