Fans Gear Up for Game of Thrones Premiere, Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla's Success

Gearing up to Game of Thrones' big premiere, the entertainment world is all abuzz about this fantasy series. There are a lot of questions that fans hope to have answers to in the finale season, but we have the answer to the most important question - what to expect this season and where to watch the episodes.Closer home, there is another game of thrones that will be played out all this month and the next - the 2019 Indian general election. In a bid to raise voter awareness in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission has reportedly sought the help of actor Kartik Aaryan, who hails from the state.Here are the entertainment highlights of the day.One of the most anticipated shows, the final season of GoT is all set to premiere on April 14, which is early morning on April 15 for Indian viewers. If you are able to survive the frenzy, or are looking for other content to watch, we have listed some more titles streaming this week that you could look at.Read: Streaming Now: The Wait for Game of Thrones is Finally Over! Apparently, Badla has turned out to be the biggest hit and one of the highest grossing small-budget films for Red Chillies. The film's lead actor Amitabh Bachchan has now demanded that producer Shah Rukh Khan reward him with a bonus, in a cheeky Twitter exchange.Read: Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit Kartik Aaryan, who hails from Gwalior, has a huge fan following in the city as well as his home state Madhya Pradesh. Cashing in on his local boy appeal, the Election Commission is reportedly planning to make Kartik the face of the state to promote voting in MP.Read: Gwalior Boy Kartik Aaryan to Become the Face of Madhya Pradesh to Promote Voting: Report The government seems to be banking on yet another star's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers. After using stills from Shah Rukh's film Mohabbatein, on Friday, the PIB shared a collage of photographs from Devdas to make a creative appeal to citizens to make the best use of their right to vote during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Read: Government Banks on Shah Rukh Khan's Popularity to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019 Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While the reason for their visit is not known, the couple, who were rumoured to be exchanging wedding vows on April 19, raised the curiosity among netizens after their recent visit.Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Snapped Outside a Hospital Amid Marriage Rumours Game of Thrones has been subjected to multiple leaks around character arcs and the plot in general. The final season will take us back to Westeros, probably where winter has finally come. As this will be the final season of the series, most of the anticipation is due to the closing arcs and how creators David Benioff and DB Weiss give closure to the audience.Read: Game of Throne Season 8: What to Expect and Where to Watch the Final Season We will be back with more news from showbiz tomorrow.