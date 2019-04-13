English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fans Gear Up for Game of Thrones Premiere, Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla's Success
Amitabh Bachchan's funny Twitter exchanges with Badla producer Shah Rukh Khan, the government using star appeal to woo voters and the upcoming season finale of GoT kept the entertainment world buzzing today.
Amitabh Bachchan's funny Twitter exchanges with Badla producer Shah Rukh Khan, the government using star appeal to woo voters and the upcoming season finale of GoT kept the entertainment world buzzing today.
Gearing up to Game of Thrones' big premiere, the entertainment world is all abuzz about this fantasy series. There are a lot of questions that fans hope to have answers to in the finale season, but we have the answer to the most important question - what to expect this season and where to watch the episodes.
Closer home, there is another game of thrones that will be played out all this month and the next - the 2019 Indian general election. In a bid to raise voter awareness in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission has reportedly sought the help of actor Kartik Aaryan, who hails from the state.
One of the most anticipated shows, the final season of GoT is all set to premiere on April 14, which is early morning on April 15 for Indian viewers. If you are able to survive the frenzy, or are looking for other content to watch, we have listed some more titles streaming this week that you could look at.
Apparently, Badla has turned out to be the biggest hit and one of the highest grossing small-budget films for Red Chillies. The film's lead actor Amitabh Bachchan has now demanded that producer Shah Rukh Khan reward him with a bonus, in a cheeky Twitter exchange.
Kartik Aaryan, who hails from Gwalior, has a huge fan following in the city as well as his home state Madhya Pradesh. Cashing in on his local boy appeal, the Election Commission is reportedly planning to make Kartik the face of the state to promote voting in MP.
The government seems to be banking on yet another star's popularity to urge the citizens to go out and cast their vote in maximum numbers. After using stills from Shah Rukh's film Mohabbatein, on Friday, the PIB shared a collage of photographs from Devdas to make a creative appeal to citizens to make the best use of their right to vote during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. While the reason for their visit is not known, the couple, who were rumoured to be exchanging wedding vows on April 19, raised the curiosity among netizens after their recent visit.
Game of Thrones has been subjected to multiple leaks around character arcs and the plot in general. The final season will take us back to Westeros, probably where winter has finally come. As this will be the final season of the series, most of the anticipation is due to the closing arcs and how creators David Benioff and DB Weiss give closure to the audience.
