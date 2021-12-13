Fans Get a Glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in First Teaser of Upcoming Fantastic Beasts Movie

The latest teaser of the third Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore is certainly full of excitement and intrigue for the fans of the wizarding world. On Friday, Warner Bros. had shared the teaser of the upcoming movie which gave us a glimpse of the new actor playing the antagonist Gellert Grindelwald. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who earlier played the role in the 2018 movie The Crimes of Grindelwald, will not be reprising his role. Depp had to leave the role in November 2020 after he was embroiled in legal woes involving his former wife and actress Amber Heard's assault allegations.

Instead, the latest teaser showed us, Mads Mikkelsen, in the role of Grindelwald, and fans are quite intrigued. The 56-year-old Danish actor had delivered a remarkable performance in the American thriller series Hannibal. Some may even remember him as the daunting villain Le Chiffre in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

In an interview to Sunday Times, Mikkelsen had confessed that he wished to speak to Depp before he left the role to gain some insights. The actor told the British daily that he did not know what happened in his private life and he could not comment on whether it was fair to take away the role from him, but he knew that the show was going on. “And I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense,” Mikkelsen had said.

On Monday, fans will get to see a little more of Mikkelsen as the new actor replacing Depp in the pivotal role. The Secrets of Dumbledore will once again star Jude Law as the younger Albus Dumbledore, while Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller will return as Newt Scamander and Credence Barebone, respectively. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise are also looking forward to the 20th-anniversary special reunion which will be airing in January 2022.

