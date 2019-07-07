Fans Get Emotional As Stevie Wonder Announces Break from Performing to Undergo Kidney Transplant
Stevie Wonder said that he would perform three more shows before undergoing the surgery in September.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Legendary R&B singer Stevie Wonder has revealed that he is taking a break from touring to undergo a kidney transplant. Wonder made the announcement during his set at the BST Festival in London. Wonder said that he would perform three more shows before undergoing the surgery in September.
He said he has a donor, adding, "it's all good," drawing cheers from the audience. He didn't want his fans to hear rumours, Wonder said. Wonder was performing as part of a summer concert in London's Hyde Park. He told the audience he was there to share his love and to thank them for theirs.
"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."
The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing.... pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019
He did not provide any other detail about his kidney illness. There had been a recent report that Wonder was facing a serious health issue.
Here's how Wonder's fans are reacting to the news:
We're all with you, Stevie!@LBryar https://t.co/QI3SEyphuK— Quentin Bryar (@QBryar) July 6, 2019
Thank God @StevieWonder has a kidney donor and will have a transplant. I know a number of people who had transplants and they're all doing great. Wishing you speedy healing, Stevie!! https://t.co/X1DelYzDcG— Leesa Dean (@chilltowntv) July 6, 2019
I’m glad he’s got a donor: we need to keep this legend safe and healthy 💞💞 When he’s better I have GOT to see him perform live #StevieWonder tells fans he will have kidney transplant https://t.co/r1c6b7yWCA— Lebo Diseko (@lebo_diseko) July 6, 2019
I SWEAR STEVIE BETTER BE OK, PROTECT STEVIE WONDER!! pic.twitter.com/gW95zFFnG1— ☯︎ (@HxtStreetThang) June 30, 2019
Sending out prayers and blessings to Stevie Wonder. I'm happy to hear he found a kidney donor and is optimistic! I love him so much. He and his music mean so much to me. And he's still performing! Music is healing. God please bless and protect Stevie. Hold him in your care.❤ https://t.co/hIRpZVPE9l— I Want 'Destiny' (@Indigostaar777) July 7, 2019
