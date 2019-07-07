Take the pledge to vote

Fans Get Emotional As Stevie Wonder Announces Break from Performing to Undergo Kidney Transplant

Stevie Wonder said that he would perform three more shows before undergoing the surgery in September.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
Legendary R&B singer Stevie Wonder has revealed that he is taking a break from touring to undergo a kidney transplant. Wonder made the announcement during his set at the BST Festival in London. Wonder said that he would perform three more shows before undergoing the surgery in September.

He said he has a donor, adding, "it's all good," drawing cheers from the audience. He didn't want his fans to hear rumours, Wonder said. Wonder was performing as part of a summer concert in London's Hyde Park. He told the audience he was there to share his love and to thank them for theirs.

"I'm going to be doing three shows then taking a break," he said. "I'm having surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year."

He did not provide any other detail about his kidney illness. There had been a recent report that Wonder was facing a serious health issue.

Here's how Wonder's fans are reacting to the news:

