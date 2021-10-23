Fans Get Emotional as Vin Diesel Walks Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle

It was an emotional sight for fans of late Hollywood actor Paul Walker when his daughter Meadow walked down the aisle to tie the knot with her boyfriend and actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Accompanying Meadow was her Godfather, Paul’s closest friend and his co-star from the Fast and Furious films, Vin Diesel.

An Instagram post shared by the 22-year-old model showed her walking down the aisle with Vin on one of her most significant days. The monochrome video also shared a glimpse of the wedding which was an intimate affair with a selected number of guests invited. Usually, it is the father who walks with her daughter as she walks down the aisle towards her groom. Considering the close bond shared by Walker’s family and Vin, it was the 54-year-old actor who took on the role. Paul died in 2013 after he was involved in an unfortunate accident. He was 40 years old at the time and had starred in the first six of the nine Fast And Furious movies alongside Vin Diesel.

Meadow shared the 43-second video on her Instagram handle on Friday where she revealed to her 2.9 million followers “we’re married,” as the caption read. The video has been viewed by over 2.5 million Instagram users since it was shared on the social media platform. Several Hollywood celebrities and fans shared their enthused reaction to the post. One of the top comments was by American singer Charlotte Lawrence, who wrote, “Meadow! Crying for you.” Fellow model Soo Joo commented, “congratulations newlyweds!”

In another Instagram post shared by Meadow, the young model was pictured with Vin as she walked towards her groom. Meadow captioned the post, “ayooooo.”

Commenting on the post one user wrote, “Love the fact that Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle.” Another emotional Instagram user commented, “Omg he walked you down the aisle. I’m not crying, you're crying. Many blessings to you and this new chapter in life.” For one user the moment reminded them of Paul as they wrote, “Paul would have been so proud of this moment.”

