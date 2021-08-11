Fans Go Crazy Over Anupam Kher’s Work Out Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is in the news these days for one of his videos. Recently he shared a video on Instagram which has shocked his fans. The 66-year-old actor is working out in the gym. In the video clip the actor can be seen doing shoulder press. Not just the video, the caption too is very interesting.

In the caption, the actor said that confidence too is like a muscle, the more it is used, the stronger it becomes. The fans are getting really impressed by this video of the talented actor. It is receiving a lot of comments and likes and the video has gone viral.

Singer Hariharan commented on the video ‘Wah! Wah!’ The fans filled the comment section of the post with appreciation while one called the actor an “inspiration” and another fan called it “impressive”.

The video has garnered over 1.5 lakh views on Instagram in the last 18 hours since it was shared by the actor.

The actor has been working in Bollywood for the past 37 years and he has given such tremendous performances which will stay with people forever. As far as his upcoming work is concerned, Anupam Kher will next be seen in a short film called ‘Happy Birthday’ sharing screen with Aahana Kumar. The two have worked together in the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in 2019. There are a number of projects in the actors list right now which includes ‘The Lost Show’, ‘Mungilal Rocks’ and ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The actor knows how to keep his fans glued to him as he keeps updating them about his life and also shares some fun stuff. With a following of 4.4 million on his Instagram handle Anupam gets a lot of love and support. He truly is an example of the fact that age cannot restrict a person from following his passion.

