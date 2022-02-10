Fans Go Crazy Over TV Actress Divya Agarwal’s Glamorous Look in Latest Photoshoot

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has raised the hotness quotient with her latest photoshoot. The actress looked absolutely sensuous in a cream-coloured two-piece dress. Flaunting her curves, Divya is looking amazing. Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram page Divya wrote, “Pose a threat.”

Striking different poses, the actress exhibits glamour and boldness. The photos went viral within hours of sharing on Instagram. The photos have received close to three lakh likes. Divya’s fans were all praises for her in the comment section. She clearly knows how to stand out with every photo. Divya’s industry friends were all in love with her after seeing the photos.

TV actor Varun Sood said, “Stop stop stoppp”, while model turned actor Sushant Divgikar reacted with a fire emoji.

After winning the title of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Aggarwal has gained massive popularity among TV audiences. The actress has a considerable following on social media also.

Divya has also shared a video featuring herself in the bold avatar.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Divya wrote, “Coz it’s trending!” The actress can be seen striking sensual poses with Sajaunga Lutt Ker Bhi song playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Divya Agarwal is in news ever since she won the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. During the show, Divya’s love for Varun Sood was also noticed by the audience. Now the couple has bought a dream home for themselves.

The 29-year-old actress is known for her participation in several of MTV’s reality shows. She was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and the winner of Ace of Space 1. Divya made her acting debut in 2017 with the horror web series Ragini MMS Returns 2.

