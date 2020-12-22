Fans Go Gaga as R Madhavan Reveals Looks of Roles that Didn't Make it to Silver Screen

Actor R Madhavan, who has entertained his audience with roles like Manu from 'Tanu weds Manu' and Farhan 'Three Idiots', could have also shown us his royal and rowdy sides, if circumstances were favourable. On Monday, the actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account showcasing his looks for the roles that never materialized on the silver screen.

In the series of eight pictures, we see Madhavan dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji in one, as a rugged turban wearing man in another, while a third one had him as a slick Russian coat-wearing assassin. Captioning the post, Madhavan asked his followers which one do they think is the best and which one is not him at all.

Many fans praised Madhavan's look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and wished to see him in that role. One fan commented, "The first image hit me so hard, you would definitely do justice to the great king's image." Some said that they wanted to see him in the villainous role of Alauddin Khilji. For most fans, all of his looks were amazing.

The 50-year-old actor is renowned both in Bollywood and in Tamil film industry for his work. These days, Madhavan is shooting for his upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The movie will also mark his debut as a director. The film is a biopic on scientist and aerospace engineer, S. Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan will be portraying the role of Nambi in the film.

In one of the pictures, Madhavan's look reminded a fan of Jon Snow from the hit global television series 'Game of Thrones'. Madhavan is seen wearing a similar winter coat like actor Kit Harrington, who played the role in the HBO series. The last picture reminded some of Jason Mamoa, who played Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'. A fan commented, "Omg the last one, you look like a Jason Mamoa's doppelganger."