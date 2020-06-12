Fans Go Gaga Over Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff’s Throwback Pic with Young Fan

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most popular jodies onscreaan. The duo shares a special bond even in real life and their adorable pictures together are a proof to it.

Their fans often keep posting pictures on the internet, showing the pair going out for lunch or breakfast together, quite often. Recently, another picture of the Baaghi 2 actors have emerged on Instagram which will definitely bring smiles on the face of their fans.

In the adorable picture, the 27-year-old actress is seen with his friend Tiger and a kid sitting between them. The trio seems to be in an absolutely jovial mood.

Dressed in a black sleeveless crop top, the MS Dhoni actress is seen striking a pout pose with the little child, while Tiger, who is in a red t-shirt, looks handsome flaunting a wide smile.



A few days back, Disha had uploaded a selfie on Instagram. In the snap, the actress was seen sporting red lipstick. Her picture had garnered reactions from her industry’s friends. Her sister Khushboo Patani wrote, “Red Lips.” Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Wardha Khan commented, “That’s a lovely shade D!!!.” Choreographer Ahmed Khan’s wife Shaira Ahmed Khan dropped black heart emojis.















Disha’s last outing was in the romantic-thriller Malang, opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. Disha will next be seen in KTina. The film is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Disha also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in her kitty. The movie, directed by Prabhu Deva, features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in other lead roles.



